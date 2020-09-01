Bloomberg sources say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has asked suppliers for at least 75M 5G iPhone units, in-line with last year's popular iPhone 11 family despite the pandemic pressures.

Apple reportedly expects 5G iPhone units to go as high as 80M this year.

The tech giant's fall launches will likely include four iPhone models, an iPad Air with an edge-to-edge screen, two new Apple Watch models, brand new over-ear headphones without the Beats branding, and a smaller HomePod speaker.

In the recent FQ3 earnings results, Apple reported $26.4B in iPhone sales, above the $22.2B consensus partially due to the launch of the new lower-cost iPhone SE.

Apple shares are up 1.4% pre-market. Supplier TSMC (NYSE:TSM) is up 1.3% and LG Display (NYSE:LPL) is up 9.5% .

