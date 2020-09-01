As referenced in 1Q21 results, Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) secures contract from a specialty retailer to provide turnkey LED lighting retrofit solutions for its nationwide chain of stores.

The company is to generate product and services revenue for ~$8M during Q3 and Q4 FY21. In the initial phase, the project will be for ~390 locations while Orion expects to retrofit the remaining stores during late FY21 and early FY22.

On restarting installations earlier than expected, Orion projects to complete retrofits for about 225 stores during Q3 and Q4 FY21 with the installations in the remaining 375 stores estimated to begin in Q4 2021, noted CEO Mike Altschaefl in 1Q21 earnings conference call.

