The first participant has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Arena Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ARNA) lead drug etrasimod in patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder characterized by hair loss.

The primary endpoint of the 36-subject study is the percent change from baseline in a scale called SALT at week 24.

Etrasimod (APD334) is an orally available next-generation sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator. Selected binding to subtype S1PR1 leads to anti-inflammatory activity by its (theorized) interference with the migration of a specific subset of activated lymphocytes to sites of inflammation.