Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) soars 18% premarket after announcing further data from its latest in vivo studies showing significant activity against neuroblastoma tumor reduction when treated with its lead compound SACT-1 in combination with standard of care (SOC) chemotherapy.

Based on the initial 22 day data of a study conducted in a xenograft mouse model, SACT-1, orally administered daily at 60mg/kg in combination of SOC chemotherapy brought a statistically significant tumor shrinkage (unpaired student’s t-test, p<0.01) from Day 15 to Day 22, compared to the control group which received SOC only.

The combination reduced the tumor size by up to 54.2% in the first 22 days compared with the control (SOC only).

This further supports in vitro observation that SACT-1 promotes tumor DNA damage and tumor cell death.

Separately, SACT-1 was also screened for its in vitro activity against over 300 cancer cell lines and showed positive results in a number of cancer types, including but not limited to colorectal cancer, leukemia and lymphoma cell lines.

SACT-1 is undergoing preparation for IND submission and is on track for regulatory application to target to commence phase 1b/2a clinical trials under FDA’s 505(b)(2) pathway.

See below pipeline workflow for Smart-Act series: