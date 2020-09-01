Announcing permanent cost structure changes in its Americas segment and corporate functions, Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) actions include early retirements, voluntary separations and involuntary separations.

Steelcase estimates the cost of reinstating salaries in the U.S. of ~$20M/quarter, partially offset by savings of ~$10M/quarter related to the salaried workforce reductions; restructuring costs of ~$30M will be incurred during Q2 and Q3.

"Order patterns in the Americas continued to reflect significant Y/Y declines, averaging ~35% during Q2, while order declines in EMEA and Asia Pacific moderated to ~20%," senior VP & CFO Dave Sylvester commented.

With revenue decline of only 15% Y/Y in June and July due to large order backlog, the company expects to report larger revenue declines in August and Q3, driven by the Americas.