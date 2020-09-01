Raymond James takes Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) down a notch to Outperform from a Strong Buy rating as it views a somewhat mixed near-term setup ahead of the restaurant operator's FQ1 earnings report.

Analyst Brian Vaccaro: "We remain Outperform rated as Darden remains among our top quality long ideas (best in class brand portfolio, ops driven management team, strong B/S) with significant upside in a post-COVID world. However, in the near-term, we expect Olive Garden to continue to lag broader industry trends (due to capacity constraints, no third party delivery) and also believe F2Q expectations seem overly aggressive."

Vaccaro points out that DRI currently trades at a P/E of ~15x and an EV/ EBITDA of ~9x, both at the lower end of the stock's pre-COVID, three year valuation range.

"We are raising our price target to $100 which equates to a P/E of ~17x and an EV/EBITDA of ~10.5x, consistent with the stock's average three-year historical valuation."

The average Wall Street price target on Darden is $88.19.