Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is up 4.9% premarket following an initiation at Buy by Goldman Sachs, which sees its game slate benefiting from new launches complemented by moves in its growth games.

The stock has usually been correlated with EBITDA, which is set for 30% compound annual growth, analyst Michael Ng writes.

And bookings should thrive between new releases and growth games, which should see strong stay-at-home growth in 2020 but tough comparisons in 2021; "it is prudent to assume that recent engagement uplifts may prove transitory and Growth Games realizes modest growth."

He's set a price target of $9.80, implying 23% upside.

Wall Street is Very Bullish on the stock, joining Seeking Alpha authors in sentiment; Glu also has a Quant Rating of Bullish.