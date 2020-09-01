Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Music and Twitch businesses are partnering to incorporate the live-streaming functionality into the Music app.

“The combination of live streaming, coupled with the on-demand playback of songs on Amazon Music is groundbreaking. We’re providing artists with more tools to instantly engage with fans, and this new feature couldn’t arrive at a more crucial time in the industry. More than 1,000 artists have already connected their Amazon Music accounts to Twitch, and this is just day one. Together with Twitch, we’re making it possible for artists across all genres, at all moments of their careers, to harness the social power of live streaming to create more engagement with their recorded catalog," says Ryan Redington, Amazon Music director.

The integration launches today on iOS and Android.

Amazon Music has more than 55M customers across all streaming tiers and competes with the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.