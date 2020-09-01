Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) announces the purchase of the remaining six John Eagle Dealerships located in Houston, Texas.

The company says the Houston locations are in addition to the John Eagle Dallas/Austin purchase on August 3.

In total, Lithia notes the ten Texas dealerships add $1.1B in annualized revenues and bring Lithia's network expansion to over $1.6B in revenue thus far in 2020.

Lithia Motors financed the acquisitions using free cash flows and existing on-balance sheet capacity.

CEO update: "The growth of our physical network expands our ability to provide consumers convenient and affordable new vehicle, used vehicle, service and parts solutions and brand impressions. Together, with our Driveway digital home channel, we are providing personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire."

