Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) purchases remaining six of the purchase Dallas/Austin John Eagle Dealerships in Houston, Texas.

These ten Texas dealerships add $1.1B in annualized revenues and bring company's network expansion to over $1.6B in revenue thus far in 2020.

“The John Eagle acquisitions improve Lithia’s density in the South-Central region and expands our network with a dominant presence in 4 of the top 5 largest metropolitan markets in the United States,” said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors President and CEO.

"Lithia Motors did extremely well in its second quarter despite facing the impact from a sudden recession." says contributor Leo Nelissen on Seeking Alpha.

Lithia has been surging since the purchase, compare performance against peers here.