Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) +3.8% pre-market after receiving an order for two natural gas-fueled C200 Signature Series microturbines for textiles and home furnishings manufacturer KO-SI d.o.o.

Capstone says Laibach, its exclusive distributor in Slovenia and Croatia, secured the 400 KW order that is expected to be commissioned in December.

The two C200S microturbines "will be deployed in an efficient combined heat and power configuration to produce electrical power, whereas the useable exhaust heat will be processed through a heat exchanger to produce hot air that will be used in the treatment of the natural fibers," Capstone says.

Capstone Turbine recently reported better than forecast Q1 earnings despite a 26% Y/Y revenue decline, as orders and shipments were slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.