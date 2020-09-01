Broader market cautious again, but tech still rising

Stocks are mirroring the action from yesterday's session, with the broader market little changed, but techs on the front foot.

The S&P is flat, the Dow is off 0.2% and the Nasdaq is up 0.5% .

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is the leader. Semiconductor stocks are bouncing higher again, this time led by Qualcomm following an upgrade from a heretofore bearish analyst at Wells Fargo.

The Fab 5 megacaps are in the green, led by Apple, which is adding to strong gains seen yesterday after its stock split. Apple's 5G iPhone orders from suppliers are indicating still-strong demand for its flagship product.

But the rest of the S&P sectors are struggling. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the worst performer, a familiar sight.

Tesla is edging lower, having given up sizable premarket gains after announcing a $5B stock offering.

Amazon shares top $3,500 intraday.

In commodities, spot gold is up 1% , moving back closer to the $2,000/oz. level. Crude futures are up 0.6% , continuing to tread water in the low $40s.

Real interest rates continue to tumble, with the inflation-protected 10-year Treasury yield down to -1.10%. The breakeven inflation rates is at a new 52-week high at 1.82. Next stop is 1.90, not seen since May 2019.