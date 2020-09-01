Expanding its Cleantech service coverage and foraying into British Columbia, Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX:XEBEF) entered into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding securities of Applied Compression Systems for ~$4.5M; effective August 31, 2020.

ACS will retain principals post the acquisition to optimize its integration into Xebec’s industrial service and support business and to grow the operation over the coming years.

For the past 12-months, ACS reports revenues of $8M+ with an EBITDA margin of ~12%.

Through recurring aftermarket sales with a positive impact on overall profitability, Xebec expects revenues of ~$200M in its Industrial Service and Support segment by 2025.