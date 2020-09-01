CNO Financial gains 3.2% after PiperSandler analyst John Barnidge upgrades the insurer to Overweight from Neutral, for a number of reasons.

Points out that CNO already took an out-of-cycle charge in Q2 2020 to trim its long-term interest rate assumption and resumed buybacks.

Other reasons: sees favorable claims tailwinds in Q3; it has a top five direct-to-consumer channel; believes CNO is actively looking to cut costs; and, "as a small-cap life insurer, there is scarcity value that could become exacerbated as we approach the election."

Lifts price target to $19 from $17.

See CNO's Quant factor grades vs. its peers: