CHF Solutions (CHFS +4.4% ) receives a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

The company now has until February 24, 2021 to meet the requirement.

“We believe that we will regain compliance during the extended time period and continue to remain focused on driving revenue growth. We are happy that the medical community has embraced ultrafiltration therapy using the Aquadex System to treat pediatric patients, critically ill COVID-19 patients, and patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure and other critical care conditions.” says John Erb, CEO.