ASGN Incorporated (ASGN -0.9% ) has acquired LeapFrog Systems for up to $72M in cash and it will become part of Apex Systems division.

LeapFrog is a specialized consultancy headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and focused on providing enterprise-scale digital business transformation services to Fortune 500 clients.

The acquisition deepens and expands ASGN's capabilities in digital innovation and enterprise solutions for its financial services, insurance and healthcare clients.

LeapFrog anticipates ~$33.3M in revenues for FY2020 along with double-digit revenue growth in FY2021.

ASGN expects to realize revenue synergies by leveraging LeapFrog’s robust capabilities to capture an increased portion of the Apex Segment’s expanding pipeline of commercial consulting opportunities.

In addition to the cash consideration, ASGN is granting restricted stock unit awards to 14 LeapFrog employees covering approximately 42K shares.