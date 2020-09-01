L3Harris (LHX -1.1% ) has been selected by Airbus Defence and Space (OTCPK:EADSY) to build a space reflector antenna for a next-generation satellite which will provide mobile telecommunication services throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central Asia.

The geostationary satellite, owned and operated by Yahsat/Thuraya, will carry an L-band payload that will enable high-speed services for all customer segments, including defense, government and enterprise throughout multiple continents.

The satellite, equipped with L3Harris technology, is scheduled for operation in 2024.

