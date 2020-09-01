Ahead of the flu season and in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Co-Diagnostics (CODX -0.6% ) will launch a new respiratory virus panel designed to test and differentiate influenza A, influenza B and COVID-19.

The company says demand for its RT-PCR tests like Logix Smart COVID-19 remains "significant."

The stock was one of the top pandemic-related gainers before the recent sell-off. Shares rocketed almost 35-fold from the end of 2019 to a high of $30.99 on August 3. The stock is now exchanging hands at $10.92, down 65% since then.