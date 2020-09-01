Execs with William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) say the company will focus on merging its U.S. business with partner Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) after completing its purchase of CG Technology

Caesars already owns about 20% of William Hill's U.S. business through the merger with Eldorado Resorts.

Wolfe Research analyst Jared Shojaian says the combined U.S. online operations of Caesars and William could be worth $7B. If the business was spun out as a publicly-traded joint venture, it would be a trading peer with DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Shares of William Hill are down 0.80% in London trading after running up more than 30% in the last month. Caesars is 1.66% higher in early trading today in the U.S.

Seeking Alpha author Howard Jay Klein had an exclusive interview with Caesars CEO Tom Reeg a couple of week ago that delved into the issue of sports betting. "We will start with strategy designed to allow us to capture as much market shares as possible. Once we have a clear direction on strategy, we will move to the financial aspects (how much do we own, who owns the remainder, what is the structure capitalization, is it a separate box, etc)," stated Reeg.