Gladstone Land (LAND -0.9% ) acquires 939 gross acres of farmland in Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Delaware for approximately $7.4M.

The farmland will be used primarily to grow vegetables and sod, due to which the company also entered into a 10-year lease agreement with a large sod and vegetable grower in the region.

"With this acquisition, Gladstone Land now owns farms in 12 different states and 25 different growing regions across the U.S. We are seeing increasing opportunities in this region for high-value farmland growing potatoes, peppers, sod, and other high-value crops. We hope to be able to take advantage of certain of these opportunities to increase the overall diversification within the list of farms owned by the company." says David Gladstone, President and CEO.

