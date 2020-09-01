August ISM Manufacturing Index comes in hot, rising to 56

August ISM Manufacturing Index: 56.0 vs. 54.5 consensus, 54.2 prior.

New Orders rose to 67.6 from 61.5 in July, and Production to 63.3 from 62.1.

Backlogs rose to 54.6 from 51.8; Employment to 46.4 from 44.3; Supplies Deliveries to 58.2 from 55.8.

Prices jumped to 59.5 from 53.2.

August's expansion was the fourth consecutive month following April's contraction.

From the ISM: "Demand and consumption continued to drive expansion growth, with inputs representing near- and moderate-term supply chain difficulties. Among the six biggest manufacturing industries, Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products remains the best-performing sector, with Chemical Products; Computer & Electronic Products; and Fabricated Metal Products growing strongly. Transportation Equipment also expanded, but at a low rate. Petroleum & Coal Products sunk into contraction territory."