Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 3.5% in early going after Needham discussed "hidden value drivers" it's drawn from a connection with CFO Steve Louden this week.

Overall the firm should be valued as an aggregation platform, analyst Laura Martin writes - similar to iOS/Android in mobile, or Facebook in social - and while YouTube will be the winning aggregator of user-generated video, Roku is set to win in streaming TV and film content apps (and has nearly 50% of the 88M connected TV homes in the U.S.).

With YouTube's U.S. business valued around $40B, Martin sees valuation upside in Roku from its current $22B market cap.

The hidden upside drivers she highlights: data advantages (it collects data from 43M U.S. homes and monetizes it only through selling targeted ads at premium CPM; in time it will sell data to others and/or build more revenue streams); the Roku Channel (encouraging ad-supported video on demand to put content there and let Roku sell 100% of ads with a revenue share); DataXu (adding re-targeting capabilities, direct response units, demand management and better CTV tools to ad-friendly qualities); and COVID-19 trend acceleration.

The firm has a $190 price target, implying a further 6% upside.