STAT reports that telemedicine visits, which boomed at the height of COVID-19 pandemic, are down significantly as health systems grapple with the right balance of remote versus in-person visits as the contagion recedes and patient preferences and needs evolve.

Telehealth visits accounted for 21% of total encounters by mid-July, down from 69% a few months prior.

Jessie DeVito, director of virtual care at Michigan Medicine says, “We’re trying to right-size, but it’s really hard because during the pandemic we switched to nearly 100% virtual in some clinical areas and we know that’s not realistic or sustainable." She adds that the health system will have some empty virtual appointment slots in the near term until it finds the right mix of office and telemedicine visits.