KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Todd Thomas upgrades Extra Space Storage (EXR -0.3% ) to Sector Weight from Underweight as the downside he expected in KeyBanc's April 16 downgrade doesn't appear to be materializing.

"Current conditions may lead to improving internal and external growth opportunities," Thomas wrote in a note to clients.

For the self-storage REIT sector overall, "fundamentals appear to be in the process of normalizing" and visibility in H2 2020 and 2021 starts to improve.

Development activity may be starting to slow, "which could help provide further fundamental support in future periods."

