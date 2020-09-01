Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) says it will cut jobs as part of a major shake-up that will affect a third of its employees, as the shipper seeks to integrate its seaborne container and in-land logistics businesses.

In all, ~27K jobs will be affected by the broader restructuring, of which a "small number" will be direct cuts, Maersk says.

Under the shake-up, the Damco freight forwarding business and Africa-focused carrier Safmarine will be integrated into Maersk by the end of the year and their brands will cease to exist, the company says.

Maersk recently reinstated its full-year guidance at a higher level than previously and said it sees demand for moving containers at sea returning to pre-COVID levels in next year's H1.