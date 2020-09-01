Further building technological expertise in electrically driven positive displacement pumps, Igersoll Rand (IR +1.1% ) has completed the acquisition of Albin Pump SAS headquartered in Montelimar, France.

The transaction was completed with cash on hand and fits strategically with the company's intention to expand its offering of fluid management technologies and drive more sustainability into pump applications.

"Integrating the merger of the former Ingersoll Rand non-climate operations and Gardner Denver was already going to present some typical integration challenges, but now the COVID-19 outbreak and sharp industrial recession are going to make that job all the more difficult," adds Stephen Simpson. See the SA article, Ingersoll Rand Executing On Par With Its Peers, But A Cloudy Outlook And Relatively High Valuation Are Concerns.