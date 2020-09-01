Peloton Interactive (PTN -1.8% ) announces the formation of the Peloton Health and Wellness Advisory Council.

The company says it will work closely with the council to look at how it can positively impact the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of its community of global members.

The council includes five renowned doctors, researchers and other medical professionals from the fields of cardiovascular medicine, cardiopulmonary exercise, neurology and neuroscience, and draw on their knowledge and expertise to help inform product and content development, community-focused and social impact initiatives, research projects and more.

Source: Press Release

The read from Wall Street on Peloton's current trends continues to be positive. Data-tracking for M Science also tipped last week that subscriber additions re-accelerated recently. All those good vibes have helped push shares of PTON to a new high of $83.45 in today's session. Of course, Peloton has been a pandemic success story with a share return way ahead of the S&P 500 Index and broad retail.