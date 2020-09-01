8x8 (EGHT +4.1% ) announced the international expansion of its partnership with Telarus in its 8x8 Open Channel Program; with significant growth in U.S., Telarus seeks to extend and accelerate business opportunities into the UK for its sales partners.

As part of solution portfolio, Telarus U.K. sales partners can offer the 8x8 Open Communications Platform, which uniquely combines cloud voice, team chat, video meetings, and contact center in a single solution.

An excerpt from the company's latest earnings call presentation indicates total revenue growth guidance of 15-16% Y/Y for 2Q21, while service revenue is seen rising 16-17%.