AbbVie (ABBV -2.6% ) is under modest pressure on below-average volume in apparent reaction to reports that it has received a subpoena from the U.S. House Oversight Committee requesting documents related to top seller Humira and Imbruvica in its investigation into its pricing practices.

The inquiry, launched in January 2019, has also ensnared Amgen (AMGN -0.8% ), AstraZeneca (AZN -1.2% ), Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY -1.6% ) Celgene, Eli Lilly (LLY -0.1% ), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.0% ), Novartis (NVS +1.3% ), Pfizer (PFE -1.5% ), Novo Nordisk (NVO +0.2% ), Mallinckrodt (MNK +0.9% ), Sanofi (SNY -0.8% ) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -2.0% ).