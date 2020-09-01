AbbVie (ABBV -2.6%) is under modest pressure on below-average volume in apparent reaction to reports that it has received a subpoena from the U.S. House Oversight Committee requesting documents related to top seller Humira and Imbruvica in its investigation into alleged price-fixing.
The inquiry, launched in January 2019, has also ensnared Amgen (AMGN -0.8%), AstraZeneca (AZN -1.2%), Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY -1.6%) Celgene, Eli Lilly (LLY -0.1%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.0%), Novartis (NVS +1.3%), Pfizer (PFE -1.5%), Novo Nordisk (NVO +0.2%), Mallinckrodt (MNK +0.9%), Sanofi (SNY -0.8%) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -2.0%).