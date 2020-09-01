AbbVie (ABBV -2.6% ) is under modest pressure on below-average volume in apparent reaction to reports that it has received a subpoena from the U.S. House Oversight Committee requesting documents related to top seller Humira and Imbruvica in its investigation into alleged price-fixing.

The inquiry, launched in January 2019, has also ensnared Amgen (AMGN -0.8% ), AstraZeneca (AZN -1.2% ), Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY -1.6% ) Celgene, Eli Lilly (LLY -0.1% ), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.0% ), Novartis (NVS +1.3% ), Pfizer (PFE -1.5% ), Novo Nordisk (NVO +0.2% ), Mallinckrodt (MNK +0.9% ), Sanofi (SNY -0.8% ) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -2.0% ).