PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) gains 2.7% after KBW analyst Sanjay Sakhrani names the fintech his best idea for H2 2020 as "ecommerce continues to take share at an accelerated pace" with consumers continuing to buy online due to the pandemic.

Sakhrani adds that "ecommerce tailwinds are likely be durable in the near term with potential for many of these behavioral shifts to enable sustainably faster growth over the longer-term."

Also sees the stock's premium valuation giving PYPL currency to execute accretive M&A deals.

Raises price target to $238 from $220; compares with average price target of $218.

