Silvercorp Metals (SVM -1.8% ) raises measured and indicated silver resources at its flagship Ying silver-lead-zinc complex in China by 18% and proven and probable silver reserves by 4%, according to a new technical report.

Other highlights from the report were an estimated mineral resource of 20.1M metric tons, including mineral reserves, in the measured and indicated categories, containing 151M oz. of silver, 98K oz. of gold, 732K mt of lead and 257K mt of zinc.

Silvercorp says the increase in resources and reserves at Ying means the mine can keep operating for at least another 20 years.

SVM shares edge lower today but have been a strong gainer in recent months alongside rising silver prices.