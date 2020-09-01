A joint venture between General Motors (NYSE:GM), state-owned SAIC Motor and Guangxi Automobile Group appears to be brewing up some new plans, according to documents filed with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The JV is looking for approval to build the Zhengtu pickup truck model amid some growing demand in China for pickups (from a low base).

Interest in China pickup manufacturing is increasing elsewhere as well, with Geely Automobiles (OTCPK:GELYF) building a vehicle plant that will have manufacturing capacity for pickup trucks.

Earlier this week, Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLF) reported that pickup sales increased 38% during the first seven months of the year.