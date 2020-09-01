Deere & Company (DE +1.9% ) completes acquisition of Unimil, a leading Brazilian company in the aftermarket service parts business for sugarcane harvesters.

In October 2019, the company committed to the sugarcane business in Brazil and helping customers reduce their sugarcane production costs.

"Unimil will help John Deere deliver a bold evolution of our business, reshaping our operating model and revolutionizing our production systems in agriculture." said Cory Reed, president of Deere's Worldwide Agriculture and Turf Division in the Americas.

