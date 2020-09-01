Ultra-thinly traded small cap Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM -6.8% ) has filed the first part of its rolling U.S. marketing application seeking approval of lead drug maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus (itchy skin related to a decrease or arrest of bile flow) in patients with Alagille syndrome, a rare inherited disorder affecting the liver and other organs caused by bile duct abnormalities.

It expects to complete the filing in Q1 2021.

In the meantime, it has launched an expanded access program in the U.S. and Canada for patients at least one year old.

Maralixibat is an orally available inhibitor of a protein called the apical sodium-dependent bile acid transporter which increases the amount of bile acid excreted in the feces thereby lowering bile acid levels in the body.