Total (TOT +0.1% ) says it will team up with Macquarie's Green Investment Group to develop five floating wind farms offshore South Korea with a potential total capacity totaling 2 GW, in the oil and gas producer's latest push to diversify into clean energy.

The pair plans to start building the first 500 MW project by the end of 2023, which compares with the 30 MW of capacity at Equinor's Hywind site off Scotland, the biggest operating floating wind project so far.

The plan is "in line with Total's strategy to profitably develop renewable energy worldwide and contribute to our net-zero ambition," CEO Patrick Pouyanne says.

Seeking Alpha recently posted a generally bullish analysis from Daniel Thurecht, who believes Total likely will be able to maintain its dividend through the downturn.