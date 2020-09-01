At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) soars just ahead of the company's earnings report later today after the market closes.

Shares of At Home are up 16.77% and carved out a new 52-week high of $23.19 earlier in the session. Today's rally caps off a +280% run since the pandemic started in the U.S.

High valuation on At Home has pushed the majority of Wall Street analysts to the sidelines, while the Quant Rating on HOME is at Neutral with high marks for momentum and growth offset by low factor grade for profitability.

See the earnings preview for At Home.