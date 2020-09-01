Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) has entered into an agreement to acquire Microsoft Azure-focused cloud specialist 10th Magnitude.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3. Financial terms weren't provided.

The acquisition will bolster Cognizant's Microsoft Business Group, adding development and service hubs in major cities across the United States.

10th Magnitude is Cognizant's sixth cloud-related acquisition in this year.

"Modernizing business platforms by shifting to the cloud is a key priority for our clients. The acquisition of 10th Magnitude underscores our commitment to Microsoft, one of our leading strategic partners, and will further strengthen our ability to provide Azure expertise to our clients as they embrace the cloud. We are excited to unlock the power of this acquisition and to welcome 10th Magnitude's outstanding team to Cognizant," says Greg Hyttenrauch, President, Cognizant Digital Systems and Technology.