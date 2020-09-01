Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.3% ) is evaluating cost-cutting measures including job cuts across its oil exploration and production business, Business Insider reports, citing a memo sent to employees yesterday.

"We continue to see prolonged negative market impacts that require us to make further changes so we are best positioned to take advantage of market improvements when they occur," the memo reportedly said.

Exxon also will send some jobs to countries with cheaper labor including Malaysia and India, according to the report, citing an unnamed employee.

The memo does not say how many jobs may be cut or provide a timeline.

Reports earlier this summer said Exxon was preparing deep spending and job cuts, as it fights to preserve an 8% shareholder dividend.