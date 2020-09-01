Executed and closed on August 28, 2020, Northwest Biotherapeutics ( OTCQB:NWBO +5.4% ) acquired Flaskworks, a developer of breakthrough system to close and automate the manufacturing of cell therapy products such as DCVax, for $4.3M.

Out of the total purchase price, $1.65M was paid in cash at closing, up to $2.01M will be paid in stock subject to milestone-based vesting, and $0.67M will be paid in either cash or stock, or a combination thereof, within 120 days after the closing.

Acquisition includes both intellectual property owned by Flaskworks and a license of additional intellectual property from Northeastern University.

Flaskworks system will enable substantial scale-up of production volumes of DCVax products and substantial reduction of production costs.

"We believe that our DCVax platform technologies are potentially applicable to all types of solid tumor cancers, which comprise the vast majority of all cancers,"CEO Linda Powers commented; expects to reach results of its Phase 3 clinical trial of DCVax-L for Glioblastoma.

Price performance of NWBO: