As Capital One (COF -0.5% ) trims some credit limits to reduce its risk as the coronavirus pandemic continues, JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.4% ) is pushing ahead with a new credit card that focuses on travel and dining.

It's not that one credit card issuer is right and the other is wrong. They both may be right.

Certainly JPMorgan's new Freedom Flex credit card, developed in partnership with Mastercard, is keeping the pandemic in mind by including a complimentary 3-month DashPass from DoorDash as one of its perks.

It's also offering 5% cash back on bonus quarterly categories such as grocery stores and select streaming services in addition to travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

In Capital One's case, the bank is cutting credit limits on current cardholders, whose current employment and income status may not be known by the bank. And COF is being understandably cautious as federal relief expired at the end of July.

JPM, however, will get that information when consumers apply for that new card. In appealing to potential new cardholders now, the bank will be able to get its credit cards into the hands of consumers who will have money to spend when the travel industry rebounds in the post-pandemic world.

"There's this view toward credit risk" that often comes with high unemployment, Monica O'Reilly, head of the U.S. financial services industry group at Deloitte, told Bloomberg. (Case in point: COF).

But "you're going to start to see a move toward banks and issuers moving to capture more share," she added.

That's the move JPM is making.

See JPM's stock performance vs. S&P 500 and COF for the past year: