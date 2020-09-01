Li Auto (LI +9.7% ) and Nio (NIO +4.1% ) are up once again as the Tesla halo effect continues to sweep over the EV sector.

Pretty much across the board, valuation is outrunning actual sales on hopes that Beijing will support the electrification push. As for those sales, a chart created by CleanTechnica on YTD China EV sales shows the Nio ES6 model ranking 6th and the Li Xiang One EREV ranking 10th.

Wall Street sentiment on the China EV scene has turned more bullish in recent weeks amid the upside seen from Volkswagen's decision to use EV hotspot Hefei as a testing ground for a self-driving fleet, as well as the opportunity for Nio and other players to sell in Europe.

Newbie Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) is up 0.50% on the day and trades about 37% above where the company's IPO was priced last week.

