Bambuser (OTCPK:BSKZF) has raised 45M funding this year, of which $34.5M was raised during the COVID-19 pandemic in Q2.

The investments follow the rapid adoption of the company's flagship Live Video Shopping technology, released in late 2019, by major international brands such as H&M, Motivi, Moda Operandi, Frame, LUISAVIAROMA and Showfields, among others.

Catalyzed by the acceleration of digital transformation initiatives among retailers impacted by the pandemic, the company's net sales grew 669% Y/Y in Q2.

Bambuser is focused on being a business-to-business product, rather than a consumer shopping platform.

In addition to funding the company's physical expansion in U.S., the new funding will be used to fuel aggressive recruitment efforts and further product development to ensure Bambuser can fulfil demands during the major holiday shopping season in Q4.