Elixirgen COVID-19 vaccine to enter the clinic in early 2021

Privately held Elixirgen Therapeutics, based in Baltimore, MD, announces that Fujita Health University in Japan will initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trials in Q1 2021 evaluating COVID-19 vaccine candidate EXG-5003. Fujita will conduct the studies under a contract with the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development.

It completed a pre-IND meeting with the FDA in mid-May and is working toward a Phase 1 study in the U.S.

EXG-5003 is a temperature-sensitive self-replicating RNA vaccine expressing the receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The company says it has been optimized for intradermal injection with potential dose-sparing and safety benefits.