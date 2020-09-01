Matador Resources (MTDR +2.3% ) says it has completed the expansion and begun the start-up of San Mateo Midstream's Black River cryogenic natural gas processing plant in New Mexico.

The expansion raises the processing plant's designed inlet capacity to 460M cf/day of natural gas from 260M cf/day previously.

Matador also says San Mateo is nearing completion on the construction of 24 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines between the Black River plant and the company's Stateline asset area, as well as 19 miles of gas gathering pipelines between Black River and the Greater Stebbins Area.

Matador recently reported a smaller than forecast Q2 loss while raising its full-year production guidance.