Up nearly another 11% today, Ethereum (ETH-USD) has more than doubled since the start of Q3, and is ahead more than 5x since the March low.
Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) done nicely since the March bottom as well, but Ether has pulled away in a big way since mid-July.
Behind the outperformance of Ether is excitement over decentralized finance (DeFi), in which financial services agreements (think mortgage loan, for example) use the Ethereum blockchain, rather than a third-party (i.e. a bank or lawyer).
SA Contributor Vincenzo Furcillo better-explained the Ethereum network and the rise of DeFi in this March article.