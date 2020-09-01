Rogers Communications (RCI -0.6% ) has expanded its Canadian 5G network to more than 50 new locations, and says it will reach a total of more than 60 markets by year-end.

The new expansion includes 26 locations across British Columbia and 18 more in Ontario, as well as locations in Saskatchewan and Quebec.

It had launched its 5G network in January in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

The company is currently using 2.5 GHz, AWS and 600 MHz spectrum in its 5G coverage, and has deployed dynamic spectrum sharing in a number of today's new markets (allowing spectrum to be used for 4G and 5G simultaneously on the 600 MHz and AWS bands).