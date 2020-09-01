Keysight Technologies (KEYS +0.9% ) announces that its CX3300 Device Current Waveform Analyzer with anomalous waveform analytics software was selected by Waseda University to conduct research on hardware Trojan detection technology.

Waseda University Faculty of Science and Engineering is investigating the characteristics of hardware Trojans and researching methods to avoid security risks.

“Keysight's CX3300 solution is capable of recording high speed waveforms at sampling rates of up to 10 million times per second. In addition, the anomalous waveform analytics enables accurate circuit analysis in a short time, which has significantly accelerated our research," said Professor Nozomu Togawa from the Faculty of Science and Engineering department at Waseda University.

