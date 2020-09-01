Seeking Alpha
Intercept Pharma to cut 25% of workforce in business reboot

Aimed at streamlining operations and reducing expenses while maintaining its focus on obeticholic acid (OCA) programs, the board of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT -7.7%) has adopted a plan to reduce its workforce by 25% or ~170 employees.

The cuts will start this quarter and should be substantially completed by year-end. The company will record a ~$3.5M charge, also this quarter, related to non-cash stock-based compensation.

Its previously announced 2020 non-GAAP operating expense guidance of $460M - 500M will remain unchanged.

The stock has made scant headway after a 40% plunge on June 29 when it announced the receipt of a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its U.S. marketing application for OCA for liver fibrosis due to NASH. 