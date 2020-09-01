ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares are currently down 10.7% after yesterday's fiscal Q4 results narrowly beat revenue estimates with $636.45M (-34% Y/Y) but missed on earnings with $0.19.

Operating income totaled $8.2M and the operating cash flow was $74M in the quarter.

As of June 30, cash and equivalents totaled $29.5M and total debt was $218.7M for continuing operations.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on our quarterly financial results, I am proud of how our teams have executed and the value we deliver to our suppliers and customers. We've taken the necessary actions to strengthen our balance sheet, improve our cost structure, and continue to drive investments in our higher-margin, VAR cloud platform and agency business," says CEO Mike Baur.

Previously: ScanSource EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 31 2020)

Deeper dive: ScanSource Q4 earnings call transcript.